Call for public participation on Khoekhoen project met with cold hearts

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's road to a full establishment of Khoekhoen materials and resources at Green Point Park may not be a smooth ride as the indigenous groups claim to have been sidelined and undermined during the inception of the project . The claim emerges as the City calls on Cape Town residents and interested parties to comment on the proposed Khoekhoen materials and resources to be used as general information, exhibition displays, education lesson plans and activities. According to a statement, public engagements will take place on May 13, 27 and June 10, while commenting will run until mid-July.

During this period, the City would be presenting drafts of the KhoeKhoen guide, exhibition panels and education lesson plans and activities to be included in the project. The City’s Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, said in the statement that the intention of the Khoe learning materials is to improve history learning by focusing on cultural heritage and local history. ‘’Local history is very meaningful and can provide our communities with a sense of pride and a renewed sense of belonging and inclusivity. However, it is critical that the information that is shared about the Khoe is accurate and respectful. I encourage all interested parties to please participate and to review the material. We need your input, guidance, and knowledge. The City designed the new dome classroom structure in 2022 and involved some of the First Nations Khoe groups as key stakeholders in the process. It is important to now also get the First Nations Khoekhoen groups and other stakeholders involved again this time around," reads the statement.

However, Chief Zenzile Khoisan, the chairperson of the Western Cape First Nations Collective, said it was disappointing and disrespectful of the tribe's heritage and culture that ‘’we are consulted as pedestrians in a project that directly affects our identity, heritage, culture and legacy. ‘’There are two things to take into consideration when addressing this: recognition, restitution and restoration, and this would require a thorough engagement between the indigenous people and all relevant spheres of government. ‘’Remember, when we deal with exhibitions, it falls under memorialisation and honouring the legacy of those who lived that reality. As the descendants, we feel disrespected and undermined that we were not acknowledged and involved in the inception of the concept and be part of setting the foundation and tone of the narrative. Who can tell a story better than the rightful owners? This is another stunt by the governing leadership to exercise their degrading dictatorship over our people, like under the apartheid regime, and we'll not allow it. We want full involvement and that our voice be heard,’’ said Khoisan.