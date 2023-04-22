Call for tight and proactive approaches to addressing smash-and-grabs

Cape Town – Increased visibility and improved infrastructure around the smash-and-grab hot spot areas in the Metro would possibly minimise the incidents according to the citizens. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said Jakes Gerwel Drive remained a high-risk area.

He said the area recorded 93 incidents between January and March this year, with most occurrences taking place along Jakes Gerwel Drive at the Bluegum intersection, Jakkalsvlei intersection and at the N2 intersection at Bofors. Smith said Jakes Gerwel Drive at Bluegum Avenue offered a quick getaway route for criminals, and the dense shacks make it difficult to pursue criminals. Jakes Gerwel Drive has been identified as a hot spot for smash-and-grab incidents. Picture: Brendan Magaar “Officers who have been pursuing criminals or stationary along this route have been robbed of three firearms in the past.

“SAPS, Metro Police and Law Enforcement assist daily in preventing smash-and-grabs when responding to suspicious behaviour detected by the cameras along these roadways. “Due to the successes achieved in smash-and-grab reductions, these crimes have now spread to other intersections across the city,” Smith said. And the public said authorities fail to address the issue and simply stick to a “one size fits all” approach, whereas circumstances vary from one community to another.

Ward councillor Lungisa Somdaka from Samora Machel said an approach that worked in the suburbs might be a total failure in the townships. “For instance, Oliver Tambo Road is one of the hot spot areas here. There’s no way a driver can avoid a situation by driving off when in danger because the road surface itself is a danger as it’s covered with potholes. Thugs attack you while you're busy trying to avoid these potholes. “Only increased law enforcement visibility and proper roads would be a solution in our communities as drivers would easily drive off should they be in danger,” Somdaka said.

While citizens suggest improved approaches to smash-and-grabs, authorities tell them to be vigilant and practise caution at all times. Picture: Mujahid Safodien Meanwhile, in Delft, Francois April said Adam Tas, Symphony Way, Delft Main Road and the Stellenbosch Arterial are the problem areas. He suggested that boundary walls be built along the hot spot areas to prevent easy access to and escaping to the nearest communities by criminals. "Secure our roads, build walls and make sure traffic lights are functional at all times. Mostly these spots are along the busy areas within the communities and are difficult to avoid as the perpetrators enjoy free movements.

“With walls it would be easy for motorists to spot suspicious behaviours and possibly indicate to one another if they need help. These are minor things the government wouldn't take into consideration but we, people who live in these areas, know what's needed." Steve Ross from Elsies River said smash-and-grab incidents at specific hot spots would have to be addressed by ingenuity and efficiency. "Unfortunately many victims are unaware of the hot spots across the city and are not alert enough when approaching such intersections. Most signage is too close to the traffic lights and not visible enough.

"The concept of reflective painted traffic lights and at least four street lights before the intersection is one such idea which we can roll-out as a pilot project along Stellenbosch Arterial, Voortrekker Road, Halt Road and other high-risk main roads. “The concept is cost-efficient as it is vandal-proof, requires no electricity and bad weather can't prevent the warnings from being seen,“ said Ross. Mitchells Plain is not excused from the trouble at the intersections of Spine Road, Weltevreden and Morgenster as per ward councillor Ashley Potts, who agreed that increased law enforcement visibility around the areas was needed.