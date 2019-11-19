Cape Town - Being an insurance client should not require you to know a lot of industry jargon. The main point is for you to understand what you will be paying for.
How many people can honestly say that they completely understand the language used by insurance companies?
Metropolitan held an insurance jargon discussion called #WordsMatter in Bree Street, Cape Town recently. The discussion was aimed at finding easier words where possible to better describe a term that’s common in insurance jargon.
Words like "repudiate" and "annuity" are often found in insurance jargon but how simple are they to define? These featured among the words consumers found difficult to understand.
Metropolitan head of marketing, Llewellyn Allen said: “What matters to the consumer is understanding what they bought and understanding what they can expect from their insurance. That has to matter to us.”