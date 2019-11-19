Campaign helps to dissect, debate and decode insurance jargon









Picture: Mary Pahlke/Pixabay Cape Town - Being an insurance client should not require you to know a lot of industry jargon. The main point is for you to understand what you will be paying for. How many people can honestly say that they completely understand the language used by insurance companies? Metropolitan held an insurance jargon discussion called #WordsMatter in Bree Street, Cape Town recently. The discussion was aimed at finding easier words where possible to better describe a term that’s common in insurance jargon. Words like "repudiate" and "annuity" are often found in insurance jargon but how simple are they to define? These featured among the words consumers found difficult to understand. Metropolitan head of marketing, Llewellyn Allen said: “What matters to the consumer is understanding what they bought and understanding what they can expect from their insurance. That has to matter to us.”

He said that their #WordsMatter campaign has allowed them to dissect, debate and decode the insurance jargon, specifically when it comes to claims.

Metropolitan actuary, Mareli Mans said: “We have really done a lot of work to make sure we don’t use a lot of big words. We use infographics and examples. Examples really help a lot in terms of what the terms and conditions really mean. That is why we are trying to make as practical as we can and also reduce the terms and conditions so that you don’t have 50 to go through.”

Terms and conditions are often long and people shy away from reading all of them.

Representative of Metropolitan Deidre Wolmarans said that they have infographics new technology that enables clients to choose if they want to hear the terms and conditions instead of reading. She said this also enables them to choose a language in which they would like to listen in.

Weekend Argus