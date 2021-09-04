Campaign that is empowering creative women through arts

Cape Town - A campaign called #GiveHerACrown is looking to change the lives of young creative women. The campaign hopes to achieve this by raising funds to give bursaries to these young women.

The campaign’s Cyril Naicker said the Crown Collection is a series of digital artworks created by six top SA designers. He said each designer created a bespoke piece of digital art that celebrates an inspiring female force by giving her a crown. “What’s exciting about this year’s art form is that the digital artworks have also been translated into a product range,” said Naicker.

This year’s artist, Daniele Clough, said on the campaign’s website that she loves this project because it is about possibilities. “Through the celebration of strong women, we see what is possible. We see what can be achieved by sharing their acts of bravery and empathy. “I believe that it reminds us of the power of acting and contributing, in a time when things can feel hopeless, and that as a collective, we can be small parts of big acts,” she said.

Another artist, Balekane Legoabe, said: “I decided to get involved with the #GiveHerACrown initiative because it aligns perfectly with my values. Bringing more light, beauty and positivity to the world through art and bringing beauty, hope and upliftment into the lives of others.” The campaign’s Carla Steenkamp said the #GiveHerACrown was launched last year, and the proceeds of the 2020 Crown Collection was used to create a Caps and curriculum aligned school programme for primary schools. She said they received help last year from a project called Lalela, which provides educational arts for at-risk youth to spark creative thinking and awaken the entrepreneurial spirit. Lalela helped them develop the content and curriculum.

“#GiveHerACrown believes that the fight against gender-based violence starts with education, and we are delighted that educators nationwide have downloaded and used our #GiveThemACrown Caps aligned digital school kit,” she said. Steenkamp said their aim is to empower children to realise their worth and value regardless of their gender or identity. This year, the Crown Collection will be sold online, and all proceeds will be going towards bursaries for four young female creatives. Naicker said their main drive at the moment is to get support from the public to purchase the Crown Collection pieces.

“There really is something for everyone, starting from as little as R75. Our dream is to raise at least R300 000 this year so that we can award at least six bursaries to young female creatives,” he said. Those interested can buy a framed collection, corporates or individuals can purchase the Crown Collection range of merchandise from notebooks, laptop sleeves, bags, scatter pillows and more) for their staff or as client gifts Make a donation to the Crown Bursary Fund. To make a purchase, people can visit giveheracrown.co.za and be inspired by the power of the art, the power of collective collaboration and most importantly, the power of you.