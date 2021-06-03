Campaign to slash waiting period for cancer surgery

Cape Town - The campaign is championed by non-profit organisation, Project Flamingo, founded by Dr Liana Roodt.

She said Cape Town hospitals were quite privileged because patients wait for surgery for an average of about 12 weeks.

But in some provinces the situation was dire with patients having to wait for up to six months for surgery.

“Even the 12 weeks that we have here in Cape Town is not good enough,” she said.

Roodt said with a cancer diagnosis one needs to start treatment as soon as possible because the longer you wait, the greater the chances of the cancer spreading or becoming more serious.

She said Project Flamingo had been working on trying to reduce this waiting time in the public health care sector for the last 11 years, and made a big impact in Cape Town and in the Western Cape at large.

“Hopefully between these hospitals we can make a difference and improve the cancer patient’s journey and save lives, ” Roodt said.

Tygerberg Hospital’s Department of Paediatrics’ Anel van Zyl, said the hospital’s paediatric oncology service was extremely busy with patients who were actively receiving cancer therapy, as well as following up on children who have completed their treatment.

“About 70 children are newly diagnosed with cancer per year at Tygerberg hospital, ages from birth to 15 years. The treatment period varies from a few weeks to 3 years or more, and may include chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy or other treatment modalities,” she said.

Van Zyl said surgery for children with cancer was usually scheduled for a certain time during the treatment, sometimes before treatment like chemotherapy but most often following a period of chemotherapy.

She added that these children usually had their surgery on time, unless it is postponed for medical reasons.

Recently Project Flamingo was given a cash injection of over R380 000 by LottoStar and Kfm 94.5’s popular station promotion, May Money Madness.

Roodt said the money that was raised with the campaign would make a huge difference in dealing with the backlog that’s built up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The plan is to do approximately 80 catch up surgeries for patients waiting for their treatment, both here in the Western Cape as well as in Gqeberha,” said Roodt.

Weekend Argus