Canal Walk to bring holiday cheer with fun series of creative activities

Cape Town - As the 2020 school year comes to an end next week, pupils will hope to make the most of their break. And to help keep them occupied, some of the world’s most inspiring brands have come together with Canal Walk Shopping Centre to present a fun series of creativity over the festive season. Inspired by Disney’s From Our Family To Yours campaign, including its first Christmas advert, a three-minute animation story of a grandmother, her granddaughter and the family traditions that connected them through the years. The event also includes the latest and greatest gifting solutions from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. Canal Walk will also offer creative craft sessions for kids between the ages of four and 12. The kits will be on offer in timed sessions every 30 minutes, each day from December 16 to January 3. There will also be a number of prizes up for grabs, where children are encouraged to dress up as their favourite Disney and Pixar characters, Marvel superheroes or Star Wars Jedis and Siths. Style spotters and fashion police squads will be on the look-out for the best dressed. Alternatively, there are a number of character-led photo stations on site for all to take their selfies and one could stand a chance to win awesome prizes. Little ones can chat to Santa and tell him all their Christmas wishes via video chats from 11am to 4pm from December 16 to 24.

Canal Walk marketing manager Vanessa Herbst said to honour the season of giving, customers can donate to Reach for a Dream and stand a chance to win a Dream Shopping Spree valued at R5 000.

“Reach for a Dream Dream-makers will be on hand at the Disney Christmas tree, adorned with Disney plush toys, to receive donations and competition entries. All Disney plush toys will be donated to Reach for a Dream, made possible by the Hyprop Foundation.

“After a very challenging year, Christmas will be a little different this year but Canal Walk still wanted to continue the tradition by offering families a great experience during the festive season. Appropriate Covid-19 safety procedures and protocols will be in place and will be enforced for all activities,” she said.

From December 15 to 23, Canal Walk will open at 9am and close at 10pm.

