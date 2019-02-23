Oliver Thal was found and arrested by Bellvillle SAPS. A warrant of arrest for Oliver was issued by Midrand SAPS for fraud. Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Police are investigating how a warrant of arrest for convicted fraudster Oliver Thal was cancelled, allowing him to evade arrest this week. Earlier this month police raided his home in Bellville and he managed to escape, while his wife was arrested.

Western Cape SAPS confirmed that a docket for defeating the ends of justice was under investigation by Bellville SAPS.

Last week the Weekend Argus published an article about Thal’s purported illegal activities.

He allegedly defrauded a Gauteng woman of about R300000. He told her he owned properties and offered to help sell property she owned in Cape Town. In addition, she gave him R150000 as a deposit for a flat in Cape Town and another R150000 for a plot in Houghton, Joburg.

The Weekend Argus accompanied Bellville South SAPS and private investigator Beresford Hector from NH Investigation Services on Thursday to an address where Thal was supposedly hiding.

He was taken in for questioning only to be let go a few hours later because of a cancelled warrant.

He was released despite the investigating officer in Johannesburg confirming the warrant over the phone.

Thal, however, seemed to know that there was no longer a warrant of arrest out for him. The Weekend Argus asked Thal when police took him in and he said there was no warrant out for him.

Thanks to the previous article in the Weekend Argus pertaining to Thal, a number of people came forward with information including the address where it was suspected that Thal was hiding.

A reliable source close to the case confirmed that the warrant of arrest was re-issued on Wednesday. Officers then tried to re-arrest him on Thursday evening, but they were not successful.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that a new warrant of arrest had been issued for Thal.

“An investigation is under way to establish who and how the initial warrant of arrest was cancelled,” said Masondo.

Victim Madelaine Gome said she opened a case against Thal at the Milnerton police station after he allegedly promised that he could get her a car at a reasonable price. She made a deposit of R55000 into a colleague’s account.

“I was a bit sceptical by the second week, but Oliver was very convincing and said 10 other people were also getting cars. He then said he had property in Woodbridge Island and I spoke to someone supposedly from the bank. I first paid R80000 then R20000,” said Gome.

Gome said she smelt a rat after she received nothing.

“After opening a case and following up I was told that the case was closed with no explanation. Nothing adds up.”

Joburg victim Thessa Wright attempted to open a case against Thal after his then company did not finish building in Kempton Park.

“He did do some of the buildings but never finished and stopped answering our calls. He owes us about R90000. He forged an Absa notification to show that the money was paid back, but it was never,” said Wright.

