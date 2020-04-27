Cancer care homes vital for patients

Cape Town - Offering cancer patients a home for those who travel long distances, treatment is an important service. General manager for Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) Western Cape business unit, Dorothy du Plooy, said: “To have a home away from home and to be cared for is very comforting.” South Africa has 12 Cansa care homes, however, six have been closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They play a vital role for patients who cannot afford travelling costs, especially if they have to come in for daily treatment. Often, after a session of radiation or chemotherapy, patients may sometimes be physically sick. The care homes offer patients accommodation, transport, nutritious meals and they receive their treatment at hospital centres. Patients are referred to care homes by the facility where they receive treatment. “We were willing to keep all 12 open as interruptions to radiation therapy can have dire consequences for recovery. However, public hospitals chose to admit the patients that are currently on treatment while the country is in lockdown,” Du Plooy said.

Patients who cannot stay at the Cansa homes made arrangements to stay elsewhere. Cancer patients and survivors are among those at higher risk of serious illness from an infection because their immune systems are often weakened.

“It’s important that we educate on what can be done to lower their risk for the virus, and on what to do if they should contract it. We also want them to know that they are not alone,” Du Plooy added.

She said the pandemic has financially impacted Cansa as they rely on fund-raising events.

“Our face-to-face service and support groups have been halted in line with social distancing. However, we continue supporting patients via online tools and technology. This pandemic makes the struggle of cancer patients even harder and we have to ensure that we can help and support as much as we can. However, we do need continued funding to sustain as an NPO.”

Cansa Tygerberg Care Home is the only one open in the Western Cape. Cansa Eikehof Care Home in Athlone and Cansa Irma Bruschi Care Home in George are closed.

Cansa Tygerberg Care Home assistant, Julina Pofadder, said patients felt safe and the staff made sure the home was always neat and tidy.

“We’ve made sure everyone who comes to the care home have a letter from a doctor that have been screened for the virus. It’s essential for the patients to complete their cancer treatment.”

The care home can accommodate 19 patients, and among them are Chantell Lottering, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2015. Although Lottering is in remission, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and is on treatment.

She said: “The staff at Cansa Tygerberg Care Home goes beyond expectations. They treat us with love and respect. I am blessed to have them open because I don’t have the means to afford travelling and accommodation.”

