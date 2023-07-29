Cannons Creek Independent School backs the Netball World Cup

Cannons Creek Independent School is a proud supporter of the Netball World Cup 2023. This week, the primary school pupils had netball-themed PE lessons which included exciting games and themed circuit stations. These showcased the game (the girls especially enjoyed teaching the boys) and allowed for skills and agility to be built upon.

On Friday, the school held Protea Friday. High school and primary school pupils were encouraged to be creative with their civvies day dress-up. The primary school U10 netball team performed the “See us fly” dance challenge, while there was Netball goal shooting on offer at break time. Some pupils shared messages of support: Grade 6 learner Amara Bosch said: “Good Luck! You guys are truly an inspiration to all of us! You are already amazing! We back you whatever happens!”

Cannons Creek Independent School shows support for the Netball World Cup. Picture: SUPPLIED Grade 6 learner Shazana Camroodien said: “Dear Proteas. There is no better time than now to work on your dreams and keep spreading your positive energy. Take the world by storm and make us even more proud than we already are.” Grade 6 learner Tanaka Joubert said: "Dear Proteas. Good luck for your matches. I will be cheering you on from the sidelines. You guys are amazing. Can't wait to watch you”. Some boys who partook in netball lessons with the girls also had their say: