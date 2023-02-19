Cape actors see red over alleged non-payment

Despite putting on a stellar performance at the Baxter Theatre of classic fairy-tale stories this festive season, two Cape actors are now fuming because they allegedly did not get paid by their production house. Actress Monique Rockman and Jeremeo le Cordeur were among the cast and crew who under the Lilliput Children’s Theatre Company put together shows like “The Little Red Riding Hood” and “Three little Pigs” during December and January.

The pair alleged they have gone more than two months without receiving payment for their work. And although the productions were staged at the Baxter, the theatre said they cannot take responsibility for the non-payment because they only rented out their space to the production house. Elton John Duffy, owner and manager of Lilliput Children’s Theatre Company, only rented space from the Baxter but he was responsible for covering all costs.

Jeremeo le Cordeur decided to speak out about non-payment of actors. Picture: Supplied News about the actors’ alleged non-payment circulated on social media when Rockman vented her concerns. “From December to January I did three different shows for Lilliput Children’s Theatre Company at the Baxter. Neither I, my cast mates nor the stage crew were ever paid for any of the productions. Our boss just disappeared. It has been a difficult few months,” said Rockman. Le Cordeur said he had no reason to believe they wouldn’t get paid given his history with the production house and its owner.

“He has never given us any reason not to trust him. I have done work for him before and was paid every time. That’s why I didn’t smell a rat when we didn’t receive payment towards the end of December, because usually you have to wait 20 days before money is paid.” At the beginning of January the cast started asking questions. “Duffy explained that he (was) still waiting for payment from Baxter and that he will pay us our money as soon as possible.”

By the end of January, however, there was still no money in the actors’ bank accounts. “The man disappeared. For a week and a half we didn’t hear from him at all. He didn’t answer our calls and after almost two weeks he came to us in a panic and said he was very sorry about everything, but unfortunately he can’t pay us. He simply doesn’t have the money for it.” Baxter Theatre’s spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom confirmed that Duffy received payment for both seasons of his productions in mid-January.

“The Baxter is committed to efficient payment of artists as it is fundamental with everything that we do. Elton Duffy is an independent producer and director who rented out our space. He was paid in full,” he said. “We condemn this kind of mistreatment of artists who as it is are already having a hard time following the Covid-19 pandemic. He has done productions at the Baxter before and this has never transpired.” Le Cordeur said this was not the first time he had not received payment for work done with other production companies and called for more accountability in the industry.

“We have accepted that we will not be paid by Duffy, but it is an important conversation that needs to be had in our industry. Actors cannot work for exposure and not to be paid,” he said. “We have rent to pay, children to support. More must be done to protect artists. We always get the short end of the stick and it must come to an end.” By the time of publishing, Duffy had not responded to calls and messages for comment.