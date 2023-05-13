Cape businesswoman is making the world a greener place, one suburb at a time

Cape Town – When Anthea Fransman decided to leave her job in the banking industry, she knew she had to find a way to make money out of something people took for granted, their waste. Not only did she want to generate an income but she also wanted to venture into something that had purpose.

After a friend suggested recycling, Fransman of Thornton, did some research. She saw a gap in the market and decided to start Recycle 1st. The company collects your recycling from your doorstep, sorts it and delivers it to recyclers who process the waste back into materials that can be used within the South African manufacturing industry.

Fransman explained that they collect from homes, weekly and fortnightly. “We help small to medium-size businesses recycle at the most competitive rates,” she said. “We even continuously assess your recycling needs.”

The business initially started out in the northern suburbs, where Fransman lives, and soon branched out all over Cape Town. “I started with family and friends and then the word spread,” she added. “I went from door to door to hand out flyers and to promote my services.”

Recycle 1st covers areas that the City of Cape Town doesn’t collect from. The business has grown exponentially, and Recycle 1st is now busy with a pilot e-waste project. Fransman said this would allow them to give a full recycle service to businesses.

“We also offer paper shredding and we’re looking into doing on-site waste management for business,” she said. “We have big plans and there is truly a gap in the market for us.” The company collects your recycling from your doorstep. Picture: Supplied She currently has 50 employees.

Marchaex Jacobs said she knew nothing about recycling when she joined the company. “I learnt everything I know here and I’m very happy here,” she added. “I like the people here, I made friends here and I learnt new skills, computer work.”

Another employee, Theresa Jones, said she enjoyed planning and problem solving. “I have learnt everything about recycling and I am most grateful,” she said. Fransman said business has been tough but she has learnt to persevere.

“Some months are better than others, but I have learnt to fail fast,” she added. “If you do something and it doesn’t work out, accept it and try something else. “That's how you will keep yourself and your business going.”