A Western Cape cop who reportedly took the fall for a complaint lodged by her colleagues against her boss is on a mission to clear her name. Sergeant Yolanda Farao, 48, who is stationed at the De Doorns police station, claims she had been victimised and bullied by her station commander, who allegedly abused his rank.

Farao explained that in 2019, a few months after the commander's arrival at the station, a letter of complaint was made against him that ended up at the province’s cluster office. Members of the office went to the De Doorns station and had a meeting with the commander and all the members. "Everyone was quiet during the meeting because no one wanted to say in front of him what the problem was. But after that meeting, things went haywire,“ said Farao.

“He accused me of lodging the complaint against him and that is when he started to make my life hell.” Farao was caught off guard because she had “absolutely nothing” to do with the initial letter, she said. According to her, the commander also forbade her from going into his office. This was written in a book in the charge room – where everyone could see.

“My colleagues laughed at me. I was so embarrassed, because it seems as if I am a traitor. He forbade me to go into his office because he doesn’t trust me.” She then filed her own complaint in 2019 as the station commander allegedly punished her for the initial grievance. The complaints were sent to the provincial office which included her allegations of being victimised and overlooked for a new position.

"I filed a complaint. I was tired of being a victim of his bullying,“ she said. “He also appointed his wife to work at the station and created a position for her so that she could work under him. This is nepotism and we were just expected to keep quiet." The commander’s wife has since been moved to the Eastern Cape.

Farao said over the past three years, she had sent numerous queries to the the province following up on the status of their investigations. According to her, her file went missing. “It has been almost four years and absolutely nothing has been done. I have been informed that my file is missing and answers or outcome cannot be given. “My hands are tied. I have knocked on every single door for help to no avail. He is a dictator who has no respect for people. There are other colleagues who are being bullied by him as well, but they are scared because he has mentioned quite a few times that he knows people. I have had enough and need help.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that disciplinary processes were lodged against the station commander. “The matter as referred to in your trailing email has been dealt with per investigation as prescribed by our internal disciplinary processes,” said Pojie. “The investigations into the allegations made by the member (were) fully investigated by an impartial senior officer outside her district,” he said.