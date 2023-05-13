Cape dancers are taking their moves to JHB

Cape Town - Hip Hop dance crew 021_Rebels, from Bonteheuwel, is hoping to impress the judges at the Global Dance Supreme in Johannesburg in October. Seven hip hop dances out of the 25-strong group have qualified for the Global Dance Supreme, taking place on October 5, 2023.

They excelled at the Regional Teen Inter Continental championships last year and now have to raise R21 000 to pay for their trip and accommodation. Wesley Bosch, the group’s choreographer, said the trip was a great opportunity. ‘’This is one of the highest competitions, and it is great exposure for the children.

“It brings dancers from all over South Africa to compete against each other, and it may see them going overseas if they do well. The crew host events and uses social media to raise funds. Bosch said this would be a dream come true for the children, proving they can go beyond the stigma of growing up in Bonteheuwel.

‘’It's something positive and uplifting compared to what they see and face every day, but everything we do comes from my pocket,’’ he said. ‘’Our group is called 021_Rebels, and the reason we say Rebels is because we are constantly fighting against the negatives we face, and we use dance as a tool to combat that. ‘’We are currently hosting markets and showcases to raise the needed funds, and we have raffles or sell food.

Their next fund-raiser will be held at Bonteheuwel Civic Centre on June 2 at 6pm, titled “All Styles Tournament.” Ciara Davids, one of the dancers, said being on the floor made her feel alive. "Dance helps me express my emotions,“ she said.

“This would be an amazing opportunity for me to know what it feels like dancing outside of my community and gain more experience as a dancer. Gail Daniels, a parent, added that they had seen how hard the children worked to reach their goals. “It's an opportunity they need to grab with both hands, that is why we are going the extra mile to raise funds,” she added.