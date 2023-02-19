Cape doctor faces fresh charges of misconduct

Cape Town - Alleged serial offending Cape Town obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Ganes Anil Ramdhin, who continues to practise medicine because of administrative bungles, has been slapped with fresh charges. This comes as a patient levelled a complaint against Ramdhin who practices in Khayelitsha.

Story continues below Advertisement

Anele Gcwabe, claims she was overcharged by the doctor who she didn’t even know was a gynaecologist when she sought help for a skin condition on her face. In 2021, it emerged that Ramdhin was facing more than 300 counts of fraud relating to medical schemes and had previously been found guilty of professional misconduct and suspended from the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA). However, he's still active and operating.

He also claimed to be a member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists despite being struck off the UK Medical Register more than 15 years ago for serious professional misconduct. Last week, Gcwabe lodged a complaint with her medical aid after she said she was charged for services she didn’t consult for. Anele Gcwabe claims she was overcharged after she consulted with Dr Ramdhin while under the impression he was a GP. l LEON LESTRADE/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) The 34-year-old said she visited the Khayelitsha Medical Centre on January 18 for a skin-related issue. She was informed a dermatologist was unavailable but she could consult a general practitioner, Ramdhin.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gcwabe said she was shocked when she received the bill from her medical aid that showed that she was treated by a gynaecologist. She claims her medical aid was billed R800 for consultation fee and R350 for consulting during “emergency hours”, plus R18 for peeing on a stick – a test she denied taking. “I certainly wouldn't have consulted him for a skin condition if I had been aware that he was a gynaecologist,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I don't understand the untruthful fee charged to my medical aid. I did not pee in his office,” she said. Gcwabe told Weekend Argus that she went to the doctor’s rooms on a week day and the practice was empty. “I did not even spend more than 10 minutes there and they didn’t alert me about extra fees.”

Gwabe said she got in touch with the doctor’s office after she was reminded of a follow-up appointment. She emailed the practice to question how a 10am appointment led to an emergency hours fee of approximately R350. “My medical aid tells me that you are a gynaecologist and charged gynaecologist fees… this is fraudulent behaviour and I’m expecting you to fix it within this week,” read the email.

In a response, Gcwabe said she was informed that she was consulting a gynaecologist and the fees charged were appropriate for a specialist. “The fee that was levied is for an unscheduled appointment,” read the email. “There are many patients that consult with appointments that are scheduled a month to weeks before the date. It is a legal right that the extra fee for an unscheduled visit is due and appropriate in all other circumstances.” Gcwabe said her medical aid was still investigating her complaint.

“They can't do anything about the doctor. They can investigate whether it's good to honour my request to reverse the extra funds that were claimed and paid by medical aid,” she said. HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said they didn’t cancel Ramdhin’s licence to operate but he was suspended following the 2021 matter. The suspension was revoked upon expiry of the suspension period. However, Ramdhin is due before the council in two months’ time to face fresh allegations of negligence.

“The HPCSA is currently in possession of two matters relating to negligence against Ramdhin, which are consolidated and set down for a hearing on 13 – 14 April 2023,” said Sekhonyane. Ramdhin had been suspended three times and fined twice, before. At his last appearance before the HPCSA, the complaint against him related to the deaths of two patients, former Baxter Theatre dancer Zoleka Helesi and Gqeberha resident, Beauty Mama, who both underwent surgery.

His first hearing collapsed due to procedural bungles from the council. The South African Medical Association said it was "extremely" perturbed by the situation and called on the HPCSA to deal with these matters as they arise. "They need to equip community members on how to identify bogus doctors and malpractice by those who are registered. The HPSCA should host workshops and teach members the possible red flags. If they are not doing that, they are not fulfilling their mandate. We are extremely concerned," said chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa.