A grief-stricken Bonteheuwel man said he would never stop reliving the moment he arrived at his 88-year-old mother’s home and found her lifeless body hours after she had been mauled by pitbulls. Olga Grill, 88, was alone at her Loganberry home when her neighbour's dogs gained access to her backyard on Tuesday afternoon.

Her son, Graham Woodman, 68, said he was shocked by the scene that greeted him when he arrived at the house at 4.45pm. Graham Woodman made the gruesome discovery when he arrived at his mother’s home on Tuesday afternoon. l MANDILAKHE TSHWETE “I knocked and when she didn’t answer. I went to get the spare key and opened (the door),” he said. “When I went to the back I saw her lying on her side on the grass, her pants were pulled down to her thighs.

“The firs thing I thought of was that she had been raped but when I got closer I saw that she had been savagely bitten.” Woodman said his mother’s arm was bloody and a chunk of flesh was ripped off. “She had blood on her face. I covered her up and called the police and realised that it was my neighbour’s dog that did this.

“And when the forensics were here they showed me that her foot was chewed off.” Relatives say the grandmother of 13 was planning her birthday with her family when she died. “We were supposed to go on holiday in Montague Springs next week,” the son said as tears streamed down his face.

Grill’s neighbour, Shafiek Duplooy, 23, told the Weekend Argus he felt terrible about what his dogs did. “The dogs were here to protect us, including our neighbour, because people would sleep in her yard and they would try to steal things. That was why I got them. “I treated them well and they never bit anyone before. They never tried to attack my two-year-old daughter.”

Numerous calls have been made over the last few months for the banning of pitbulls as pets in South Africa following incidents where the dog breeds have severely injured or killed a number of people. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said they had opened an inquest docket. “This follows the incident where the body of the woman was found by her son in her backyard at her residence in Loganberry Street, Bonteheuwel on Tuesday.

“According to reports Bishop Lavis SAPS members attended the scene where a female was attacked by pitbull dogs. “Circumstances surrounding this fatal incident are under investigation. “A senior inspector of Law Enforcements Animal Control Unit of the City of Cape Town came and removed the dogs. At this stage no foul play is suspected. The investigation continues.”