Cape Flats teens miss out on sports due to poverty

Cape Town - A Hanover Park teen almost missed out on an opportunity to compete in a Western Province athletics competition due to not having funds. To compete in the competition, the teen needed to fork out about R2000 to purchase the required competition clothing.

If it was not for a post on social media, the teen would have not got the opportunity to compete over the weekend. The 15-year-old boy is one of the thousands of youngsters from the Cape Flats, talented but poor thus missing out on opportunities. “I have always had this question a number of times; where are kids from poor families expected to get this money from?” asked Peter Hendricks.

Hendricks is a teacher and sports coordinator at Mount View High in Hanover Park. For more than a decade, he has been moulding youngsters in the crime-ridden area so that they can find hope in sports. He said it was difficult when children who cannot even afford school fees are asked for monies to participate in sports that would one day change their lives. “I had seven kids who made teams years back. Only two could come up with the required money. I was then told I can attend, for me it was an all-expenses-paid trip but the people who are meant to compete must pay.”

Hendricks said he declined the offer as he felt it was unfair that the people who really matter could not attend. He also told the story of a young boy who lived with parents who were addicted to drugs. “The boy was talented and he was selected but he did not have the required money. He could not go and he eventually dropped out of school.”

The boy later joined a gang and within a few years, was killed by a rival gang. “It becomes challenging for us as teachers as well. We try to pay from our own pockets at times but we can’t always do it.” Community member Andrian Pender said it was easier for youngsters to join gangs than participate in sport.

“Parents here barely make ends meet; we have lost talented youngsters to gangs because sports have become a commodity. The next Wayde van Niekerk is here in the Cape Flats but because of poverty, we can never produce him,” he said. Western Province Athletics chairperson Sharief Jefferies said they were not involved at school level competitions. “We are more of a club. We have club championships. We are engaging with the department so that we can get more involved in school competitions,” said Jefferies.

Western Province Education Department (WECD) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said sports competition funding does not fall under the department. “The funding for the competitions are from DCAS (Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport) and not WCED. They determine the financial support to the various federations. I, unfortunately, cannot comment on their budget structures,” said Hammond. DCAS spokesperson Tania Colyn said the department covered the costs of all transport, accommodation, catering, first aid, toilets and sound for the inter-regional/districts High Schools Championships in Paarl (Dal Josaphat) and will be covering the costs of all the same items for the inter-regional/districts Primary Schools Championships this weekend.

“Attire is provided by the Athletics School Sport Structure at the regional/district level,” she said. Hendricks expressed shock when he was alerted by the Weekend Argus that there are funds to purchase the required clothing and kits. “Well all I can say I am astonished because for years there is this so- called financial battle we as sports masters at Cape Flats school must endure with no help or sympathy.”