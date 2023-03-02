Cape girl, 3, killed after she was shot in the head

Mitchells Plain police are searching for the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of a three-year-old girl while in a car with her parents, who were also wounded. The child was reportedly sitting in the car when unknown gunmen opened fire at the occupants.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon while the car was parked at the corners of Highlands Drive and Eisleben Road, Mitchells Plain. Lentegeur CPF chairperson Byron De Villiers said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation. “I can confirm the three-year-old died after she was shot in the head.

“She was sitting with her parents inside the car when she was killed. The other victims were rushed to hospital.” De Villiers explained that Woodlands and New Woodlands have been war zones for some time. “It was quiet, and now we are in a war zone, and the only reason for this is drugs. The fight is over turfs.

“It has now been a few months since the flare up.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed a murder and two cases of attempted murder are under investigation at Lentegeur SAPS. “This, following a shooting incident on Wednesday at the corner of Highlands Drive and Eisleben Road, Mitchells Plain.

“According to reports, the driver of the vehicle drove to the hospital as he and two passengers, a 25-year-old female and her three-year-old daughter, were shot at. “The three-year-old sustained a bullet wound in the head and died due to the injuries sustained. “The 25-year-old female sustained a bullet wound in her right arm, and the 28-year-old male sustained bullet wounds in his face and shoulder.”