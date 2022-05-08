Cape Hospital shooting death toll rises to three

A police officer died on Sunday morning from wounds sustained in the previous night’s shooting incident at a local hospital in Cape Town, bringing the death toll to three. Weekend Argus previously reported that a man disarmed a police officer, shot him in the head before shooting and killing two patients in the New Somerset Hospital.

The 32-year-old officer, from Sea Point police station, was taking an unknown suspect to the hospital for treatment. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Poletwa said the deceased patients were yet to be identified. “Two yet-to-be identified patients were shot dead when a 40-year-old man took the firearm of a police official and fired several shots,” she said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that (the officer) had taken a 35-year-old suspect to the hospital for medical attention when a man in the ward grabbed the firearm of a police official and shot him through the head. “The man then shot two patients who were in close proximity. Both died on the scene and the 32-year-old police official was (taken to hospital).” SAPS officials on the scene subsequently disarmed the perpetrator and arrested him.

Shortly after the incident Premier Alan Winde told Weekend Argus he had rushed to the hospital. He said he condemned the shooting to the fullest. MEC for Community Safety and Police Oversight Reagan Allan also decried the incident.

