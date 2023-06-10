Cape Town – The family of the mom sentenced to 25 years after a successful investigation by the FBI have distanced themselves, while child rights activists welcomed the sentence. The mother, from Bonteheuwel, was arrested by the FBI and Homeland Security after selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter in the dark web.

A relative said they “had nothing to say” about her conviction and sentence. The woman, who cannot be identified, entered into a plea bargain with the State and was sentenced to 25 years. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the sentence: “It has come to our attention that a statement has been released about a mother who was sentenced either today or recently.

“The facts are that this matter was finalised through a 105A (plea and sentencing agreement) on 25 November 2022. “It was finalised by the NPA after engaging the legal representatives of the accused. Nobody else. I confirm it's 25 years imprisonment.” She faced charges of manufacturing of child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and financial gain from child pornography and rape.

The woman's five children have been placed in the care of family members after her arrest in 2021. The investigation was led by an agent from Homeland Security who pretended to be a buyer and traced her to Bonteheuwel after she allegedly received payments via Paypal. Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie, who has been following the case, said this was the start of a new chapter for the woman’s children, who were victims of her crimes.

“A mother from Bonteheuwel who, for an extended period of time sexually abused and exploited her young children, will, for the next 25 years, need to deal with the pain, trauma and suffering she inflicted on them,” he said. “She was found guilty on 70 counts ranging from rape to sexual assault, using children for pornographic purposes and distribution of child porn, to mention a few. “This investigation was initiated by the American FBI and Homeland Security and handed over to South African authorities.

“This long-winded trial, which I tracked appearance after appearance, has now ended, and the rebuilding of the children's lives can start. “I promised we would see justice in the case, and we have that justice. “Let this be a lesson to other deranged individuals. You will be caught, and I will not rest until justice is served.”

Siya Monakali, of Ilitha Labantu, an organisation that has been advocating for the rights of women and children for over 34 years, said they welcomed the sentence. “Too often incidents of this nature go undetected and the wellbeing of minors involved become compromised,” he said. “It comes as a great shock that a mother would do this to her own child. We hope that this case will set the precedent for all other cases as it sends out a strong message that the exploitation of children shall not be accepted in our society.”

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) said it played a key rol in the court case. “The FPB hopes that the sentencing will serve as a lesson to others that South Africa is not a playing ground for perpetrators of this heinous crime,” it said. FPB’s child protection officer was instrumental in assisting law enforcement officers in drawing up the charge sheet.

“The child protection officer analysed content (pictures/images and videos) submitted in the form of DVD-R and transcribed a detailed report for the law enforcement officers to submit as evidence in court.” Around the time of her sentence, the Fpb issued a renewed warning about sharing of explicit content, due to the effects it can have on children. At the time Interim Chief Executive Officer, Dr Mashilo Boloka said: “The distribution of the material underlines the continuing unprecedented trend of online harms directed at children and other vulnerable groups, including women and people with disabilities. As the FPB, we are gearing ourselves up to aggressively deal with these online harms so that we have a safer online environment for the entire South African public. Being online is a human right issue which every South African should enjoy whether for social, economic, or educational purpose”.

Boloka added that those sharing this content could be liable to a fine or imprisonment. Meanwhile, in another matter, the cases against a pastor and her husband accused of child pornography and human trafficking is still pending. According to police the woman was arrested, last year, after deceiving the parents of at least three children, to allow them to sleepover at her place, where she then drugged them, undressed them and took naked pictures of them.