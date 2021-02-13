Cape officials confiscate almost 200 bottles of alcohol on beaches

Cape Town- The City’s Law Enforcement have confiscated almost 200 bottles of alcohol on beaches since the easing of regulations over a week ago. The change in regulations means that beaches, public swimming pools and dams are now open and the sale of alcohol has been permitted. It has been over a week since President Cyril Ramaphosa eased the regulations of lockdown level 3. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “Beaches have only been open since last week, and already Law Enforcement has confiscated 192 bottles of alcohol since then.

“It is illegal to bring alcohol onto the beach. Those who do so are committing a crime and will be liable to the confiscation of their alcohol as well as a fine and/or arrest.”

Dyason said consumption of alcohol when visiting beaches is strongly discouraged because it can impair judgement leading to unnecessary risks being taken by swimmers.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, said: “Drinking alcohol at beaches and swimming pools and any other public space is strictly prohibited in terms of the City’s bylaws”.

He said once in your bloodstream, alcohol has a direct impact on the functioning of the nervous and sensory system which can be fatal while swimming.

“Alcohol makes you misjudge your own swimming abilities; numbs the senses and reduces co-ordination; slows down physical reaction time by reducing the rate that the brain processes information; distorts your perception of risk and impairs judgement,” said Badroodien.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that a number of fatal and non-fatal water related incidents were reported last week.

Four incidents were reported with two people dead and two others rescued in time.

The incidents occurred in different parts of the Western Cape with some on the beach in Palmiet Beach in Kleinmond, the other at Clanwilliam Dam and the other in the Glencairn tidal pool.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon declined to comment on the cause of the drownings.

“We won’t go on to whether beaches are now open and what happens, but we will remain on duty,” he said.

However, the NSRI pleaded in a statement that beachgoers only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. Children should have responsible adult supervision in and around water.

“This appeal follows on a weekend where NSRI and the emergency services attended to multiple serious incidents, including fatal drowning accidents,” read the statement.

Weekend Argus