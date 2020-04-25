Cape pupils anxious for schools to reopen

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The pressure has been great on the 52 313 matrics in the Western Cape, who had to adapt to learning during lockdown. Many are waiting in anticipation for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s decision on their return to the classroom. The Easter holidays started sooner than expected, when schools closed on March 26. Some pupils have since been working from home, using digital resources and WhatsApp classrooms, with teachers and their peers. Tamryn Solomon, 17, from Eerste River, who attends Tuscany Glen High School, said the matric year had had its challenges: “It’s a lot of work that we have been given, but it’s also nice because the teachers have been sending videos and work through WhatsApp.” Solomon has various WhatsApp groups for different subjects and she’s managed to adjust and cope with the workload. But she is also trying to deal with the uncertainty over what next year holds. The teenager wants to study law at UWC or Stellenbosch University, but she is waiting to hear what results will be needed from both institutions if pupils don’t write the June examinations.

Liam Snyders, 18, from Kuils River, is in Grade 12 at Bellville Technical High School. He said he planned to study at UWC next year, but was a bit unsure now of what the future holds.

“I wanted to do sports management and psychology - but it seems it’s a lot harder now because of the lockdown. I don’t know when am I going to apply now.”

The way forward for Grade 12s is yet to be determined and universities in the region have indicated they will be guided by the situation post-lockdown.

Nita Lawton-Misra, UWC’s registrar said: “The university will open its application process on May 11 and close applications on September 30. This date may be extended, depending on how the current situation changes and the completion strategy of the Department of Basic Education.

“Given some of the issues that may arise, the university - as part of the higher education sector - is considering different scenarios, such as a later intake for 2021.”

Christelle Feyt, senior director, division for student access at Stellenbosch University, said the way forward was still being planned for them as well.

“Universities are awaiting further discussions on the matter, between the Department of Basic Education and the Department of Higher Education and Training.”

In a statement, UCT also confirmed it was being flexible in planning for the 2021 intake.

“It is the case that many Grade 12 pupils have not written first term examinations and will not write mid-year examinations. For conditional offers, UCT anticipates relying more on Grade 11 results and, if available, third-term results. For final admission, UCT will continue to use final Grade 12 examination results.”

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: “Given the new level four regulations, announced by the president, we will be re-evaluating how we process admissions for 2021. Using Grade 11 final results has always been an early indicator of eligibility for a course, so this - along with first-term results - will be a factor and we always consult the relevant higher education regulatory bodies and will be led by their recommendation.”

Weekend Argus