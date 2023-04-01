Cape pupils come home with gold from national athletics championships

Children from the Elite Athletes Academy came back home with gold after competing in the South African Schools Athletics and Athletics South Africa (ASA) Junior championships last month. The children are as young as under 12.

The national championships took place in Pietermaritzburg between March 12 and 13, while the ASA championships were also held in Pietermaritzburg between March 23 and 25. Proud coach and founder of Elite Athletes, Paul Jacobus, said he had more than 70 athletes from all over the Western Cape and two clubs in Durbanville and Mitchells Plain. Jacobus shared his club members’ success after four returned with flying colours.

Not only does Jacobus train his athletes, but he also inspires them with life skills. “There needs to be a vision,” he said. “What you train for is how it will take you to the next level.”

Jacobus said one of their club members broke the South African record for under 18. Naeem Jack attends Paarl Boys’, and at age 15 he will go on to represent South Africa in Zambia this year after breaking a South African record. “He broke the South African record in the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.25 seconds and the old record was 13.26 seconds.”

Vuyo Ngobeni competes in the under 12. He attends Curro in Durbanville. Picture: Supplied Another is Vuyo Ngobeni, who competes in the under 12 and attends Curro in Durbanville. At the SA Athletics Championships, he achieved gold in the 150m sprint and also got gold for high jump in 100m. Imke Roux of Gene Louw Primary School. Picture: Supplied Imke Roux of Gene Louw Primary School also walked off with gold for the 150m hurdles and received silver for the 75m hurdles.