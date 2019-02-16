Hoёrskool Brackenfell pupils formed a heart during break time this week.

Cape Town - With February being the month of love, Hoërskool Brackenfell has certainly done its good deed, by lending a helping hand to fellow pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng. Driehoek was rocked by tragedy earlier this month after a walkway collapsed.

Three pupils died on the school’s premises, while a fourth died in hospital from his injuries.

Last week Brackenfell hosted a civvies day, where pupils paid R10 to ditch their uniform with all proceeds going to Driehoek.

Five students went the extra mile by making and selling yellow and purple ribbons which are Driehoek’s colours.

They sold 150 ribbons at R2 each to make a total of R300. The school raised R10440 from both projects.

During break time the pupils at Brackenfell formed a heart shape and made the symbol with their hands pointing to the sky to show how much they cared for their peers at Hoërskool Driehoek.

Lee-Ann Bezuidenhout, a Grade 11 pupil at Hoërskool Brackenfell, who was part of the group of students who came up with the idea of selling ribbons, said it touched her deeply.

“When I saw the incident on the news I was shocked. I wanted to do something because my cousins, Channelle and Liandie Venter, attend Hoërskool Driehoek. I knew some of the pupils who were killed, which broke my heart. My message to those at Hoërskool Driehoek is to stay strong and be positive,” she said

Lee-Ann’s mother Natascha said it came as a big shock because they used to live close to Vanderbijlpark.

“Two of my nieces attend Hoërskool Driehoek and Channelle walked passed the block before it fell.

Channelle and Liandie are still emotional and going for counselling after they saw everything that took place.

“It makes me proud to be part of Hoërskool Brackenfell after they assisted and allowed my daughters Lee-Ann and Micaela to do something,” she said.

Deputy principal Johan Benadie said the school could relate to the incident.

“When we heard about what happened, we immediately thought of ways of helping those who were involved,” he said. “We then decided to have a civvies day and in return pupils would have to pay R10, which everyone agreed to.

“We are proud of the group of pupils who used their initiative and went the extra mile by making ribbons. The heart symbol shows that we support and care for Hoërskool Driehoek.”

Benadie said he was surprised at how much money the school collected.

“This shows how much our pupils care about those at Hoërskool Driehoek,” he added. “Although we are more than 1000km apart this has affected all of us.

“On Valentine’s Day we paid the money into the Vaal Triangle Business Chamber’s account which provides the platform for a crowdfunding initiative in aid of those at Hoërskool Driehoek.”

Weekend Argus