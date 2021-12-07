Cape sees 50% of the adult population vaccinated

Cape Town - With close to 2.5 million people who have yet to be vaccinated in the Western Cape, the Health Department has confirmed that 50% of the adult population has been vaccinated. Provincial vaccination numbers for children between the ages of 12 and 17 have reached 78 716.

While reaching the 50% benchmark, the department said 2 556 131 people had yet to protect themselves against severe illness. The department has a target of 70% by the end of the year. Last week, Dr Keith Cloete of the Western Cape Health Department confirmed there had been a resurgence and that early signs of the fourth wave were imminent.

The department said: “Over the last few days, the Western Cape breached the 50% mark of adults in the province being vaccinated with at least one dose. Though only halfway, the 51.36% or 2 556 131 of adults in the province have ensured they are protected against severe illness. “These vaccination targets are still not near the 70%-plus targets that we have set ourselves for year end. The department would really like to improve the vaccination coverage, particularly of the older and more vulnerable population. “National vaccination performance as at 6 December (excluding 12–17 year olds):

“To date: 511 524 people 60 years and older have been vaccinated – 70.73% of the total population in this age group, 421 613 (61.63%) in the 50–59 group, 807 675 (53.42%) aged 35–49 and 815 045 (39.61%) in the 18–34 age group. In addition, 78 716 of those aged 12–17 have also taken up their vaccination.” They warned that, as before, that the new Omicron variant which the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed together with local scientists was a fast spreader and was showing signs of reinfection. Professor Anne von Gottberg, a clinical microbiologist and the head of respiratory diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said reinfection was when there were two positive tests for Covid-19 within a 90-day period for the same individual.

The department said they were appealing to people to vaccinate. “With the new Omicron variant rapidly spreading, vaccination is more important than ever before to protect against severe illness and death. We once again appeal to those who have not yet been vaccinated to take up any of the many opportunities we are providing within their communities. Get vaccinated and be protected, especially as we are entering the fourth wave. “We will continue our efforts to increase uptake of vaccination in all groups. Get vaccinated during the Vooma Vaccination week from 3–10 December before the holidays so that you and your loved ones can be fully protected and have a safe holiday period together and help us prevent severe illness and death ahead of the fourth wave.”