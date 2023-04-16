Cape Tourism: Beef up security

Cape Town Tourism has asked law enforcement agencies to beef up security in the Bo-Kaap following the attempted robbery of a tourist. The 28-year-old South Korean woman was filming herself on Chiappini Street last Sunday, when suddenly she felt the suspect’s arm around her neck.

The 21-year-old man tried to grab the victim’s cell phone but failed as residents stopped the attack. This attack comes as German tourist Nick Frischke is still missing after he was last seen leaving his B&B in Pinelands in February. He is believed to have hired an e-hailing taxi to travel to Hout Bay, where he planned to hike. Last month, Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin were arrested and charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances after they were found in possession of Frischke's personal belongings.

Many international websites and travel advisories warn that while Cape Town is a popular tourism destination it has a significant level of serious crime. But tourism authorities say they were trying to beef up security in the city as tourism plays a vital role in the province’s economy. The city’s official destination marketing organisation CEO Enver Duminy extended an apology to the woman for the ordeal and was relieved she was safe.

“We have engaged with local law enforcement and are increasing security measures by introducing a law enforcement kiosk in the area. “Our ongoing mission is to ensure the safety of local and international visitors. We advise travellers to remain vigilant and to use our available resources, including TravelWise and the Namola App for peace of mind. “We ask tourists to be aware of your surroundings, ask your accommodation establishment or tour operator about areas that should be avoided, especially at night.

“Keep valuables out of sight, especially jewellery, cell phones and cameras, save emergency numbers on your phone and don’t accept any assistance from anyone at an ATM,” he said. Mayco member for Economic Growth Alderman James Vos said he was made aware of the incident just after the video started circulating on social media. “On the day the incident happened I was informed on the law enforcement tourism unit WhatsApp group.

“The video which showed the suspect was circulated widely, we informed SAPS and asked them to investigate the case. We managed to track down the victim and provided assistance. “Recently, we had an incident where a tourist couple had been robbed at an ATM, we helped them with their travel documents,” he said. Vos explained the City has sufficient and preventative measures in place to help tourists who fall victim to crime.

“We have lots of initiatives which help to keep tourists safe and also a TravelWise application. “We try our best to keep the attractions safe. We know this could happen to a local, too. “What sets us apart is that we have an integrated response to find the visitor and help them replace their documents and we put them in the hotel to get them stabilised, we have to show compassion and care because we want them to come back and visit our City,” Vos said.

Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) CEO Tasso Evangelinos said there has been a slight increase in opportunistic crime, especially in ATM fraud where tourists were targeted. “The CCID has collaborated with the main crime agencies and the banks to outwit ATM fraudsters,” he said. Evangelinos said safety and security teams maintain a high level of visibility in the CBD.

“Over 300 public safety officers were deployed, 24/7 in shifts on foot to police the area. They are in direct contact with the CCID’s 24-hour control room and are assisted by teams in seven mobile lock-up units that patrol the CBD. “The teams work closely with SAPS and the City’s law enforcement officers, doing joint crime-prevention operations daily in crime hotspot areas. “The CCID has also just rolled out an extensive public safety educational campaign to alert visitors to the CBD, especially tourists, on how to stay safe in town. Student ambassadors are deployed across the CCID’s four precincts and are handing out between 10 000 to 15 000 flyers with information on the petty crime in town and how not to become a victim,” he said.

Police spokesman, Malcolm Pojie said the Bo-Kaap suspect handed himself over at the Cape Town Central SAPS. “A 21-year-old man handed himself over to police on Thursday night and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on a charge of attempted robbery. “It is alleged that the 28-year-old victim was accosted while she was making a video with her cellphone. The suspect attempted to take her camera and cellphone, but a member of the public came to her rescue after hearing her scream for help. The suspect then ran away,” he said.