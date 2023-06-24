Cape Town artist telling his cultural journey through music

From Robin Fassie’s debut jazz album, “Intwasa”, one may anticipate the blending of culture and melody, his own life experiences, the journey he has taken to adulthood, and what it means to him to be a proud Xhosa man. Fassie is a trumpeter from Cape Town, who started playing music at a young age and comes from a musical family; one of those family members is the legendary music icon, Brenda Fassie, who is his aunt.

The name of the album, Intwasa, refers to the state of becoming, an acknowledgement of the multidimensional transition of a being. He said the album touched on his transitional journey of becoming a man in terms of Xhosa customs and used the term Intwasa as a reference point for growth and growing into being. “I have always been into music, I started playing the trumpet in high school. It’s been 12 years since I started playing the instrument. The melodies used to pop up randomly in my head, and then I would record them on my phone. The focal point of this album is to pay homage to my journey in music, starting in the Klopse, selling out a show in Norway, and coming through the right of passage in becoming a man, as a Xhosa tradition. Every song in the album is dedicated to a period of my life where I felt that it changed me. It is cultural and spiritual and touches on dealing with loss,” said Fassie.