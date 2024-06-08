Cape Town barista defies the odds with second Comrades Marathon race

Cape Town - Cape Town barista, dad of three and cancer survivor, Pacific Mbela, will exceed his own expectations tomorrow as he runs his second Comrades Marathon. Mbela was diagnosed with a brain tumour, called meningioma, in 2017, which saw him face a life-altering challenge.

The resulting surgery left him paralysed on his left side, marking the beginning of an arduous and gruelling recovery process. This period of his life tested his limits, but it also uncovered a new passion that would transform his life: running. On Sunday, Mbela will defy the odds once again and run a 90km Comrades Marathon in Pietermaritzburg, to raise funds for the Zoe Project.

Based in Retreat, the Zoe Project helps moms deal with tough situations during their pregnancy, by offering counselling, information, and essential resources. The 42-year-old who is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) said he committed to giving back to his community after he recovered from his brain surgery. In July 2017, Mbela underwent the 12-hour surgery that left him partially paralysed and and uncertain about being able to ever walk again.

“The nurses had to assist me with daily basic things like washing me, changing clothes, walking or sitting. I was unable to do it on my own.” He decided to rehabilitate himself with the commitment to do good if he survived this ordeal. “Since 2022, I ran four big races to raise awareness about the community project I chose. I saw how much work they are doing for the community, so I decided to run this race for them.”

He has set himself a target of R50000. In his previous Two Oceans Marathon race, he raised R25 650 for charity and education, said he was determined to double this amount for his next race. For Mbela, running formed part of his healing process and becoming this good at it was never the aim.

“I started running to lose weight after my surgery; during the lockdown period I took it a notch further and started watching tutorials about running and then I became good at it and decided that this would be my means of giving back to my community.” His participation in marathons is more than a personal achievement; it serves as a powerful testament to human resilience and the capacity to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. “One day I would like to start a sports academy for underprivileged children – a sanctuary where young people can receive training, education, and the opportunity to pursue their dreams in a supportive environment.”