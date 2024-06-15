Cape Town barista Pacific Mbela honoured for fund-raising success in Comrades Marathon

Cape Town - In a heart-warming follow-up to Pacific Mbela's incredible journey, the Cape Town barista recently met Tracey Aitken and the dedicated team at The Zoe Project. Mbela, who ran his second Comrades Marathon in aid of The Zoe Project, was celebrated for his commitment and the substantial funds he raised to support the organisation's vital work in the community.

Mbela's motivation for running the marathon in support of The Zoe Project was deeply personal and driven by a sense of purpose. “I have been running for charity since 2022 and have raised more than R200 000 so far,” Mbela said. “I always look for organisations that align with my vision and purpose. After speaking with a lady who volunteered for The Zoe Project, I wanted to know more about them. After reading about their work in the community, I prayed about it and was convinced they were the ones I needed to help.”

The meeting with Aitken and the doulas (birthing assistants/companions) at Retreat MOU (Midwife Obstetrics Unit) was a touching moment for Mbela. “To be honest, I was not expecting anything. It was my first time being celebrated since I started raising funds. What touched me the most was the passion for the work they do and the love of God. I was especially moved when they prayed for me. That was my takeaway, because the prayer of righteousness is always powerful.” Mbela's journey through the Comrades Marathon was filled with personal reflections and determination.

“Running the Comrades Marathon is the biggest achievement in my life,” he said. “With every stride, I kept remembering The Zoe Project and the R31 000 I raised. It was tough, but I kept hope, pushing my body and mind over the limit. Crossing the finish line felt like winning a gold medal because of the support and the money we managed to raise.” Aitken, the founder of The Zoe Project, expressed her gratitude and admiration for Mbela's efforts.

“We hosted a congratulations ceremony for him because we are incredibly grateful for his support,” said Aitken. “Pacific is an honourable guy who has kept his word to give back to the community. It's nice to see a man doing something for women and children – that was touching.” The funds raised by Mbela will significantly impact The Zoe Project's initiatives.

“We rely on donations, so the money raised by Pacific will be used to uplift the community by providing pregnancy classes and supplying products for our ‘mom and baby' packs,” Aitken said. “We have a lot of ladies who knit blankets, and these contributions make a real difference. “Mbela's story is one of resilience, compassion, and community spirit. His dedication to running for charity and his recent achievement with The Zoe Project highlight the power of individual efforts in creating positive change.