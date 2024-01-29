Cape Town-born Stelio Savante making waves in Hollywood

Capetonian actor and producer Stelio Savante (Moses in The Chosen) attended The Chosen’s Season 4 Global premiere in Los Angeles at the Theatre At Ace Hotel, where his wife and daughter joined him. Distributed worldwide by Lionsgate on Netflix, The Chosen has become a massive hit in 180 countries, hitting viewership of more than 200 million in the first three seasons, which are Game Of Thrones-type of numbers.

The former Rondebosch and Camps Bay resident, who became South Africa’s first male Screen Actors Guild award nominee in 2007 (lead ensemble cast for Ugly Betty), is almost 140 international credits into his fourth decade as an actor. He is a prolific product of leading, large supporting and recurring roles in television, independent and international theatrically released studio features that have accumulated almost $400 million (about R7.5 billion) in worldwide box office proceeds. Savante most recently wrapped the lead role in former Nicholl Fellowships Finalist (Academy Awards) writer/director EB Hughes’ thriller 24 Hours Of Mayhem, which was filmed on location throughout New Jersey, to be released later this year.

His 2023 credits include the supernatural thriller Nefarious, which grossed over $5m at the US box office. Stelio Savante in ‘Undefiled“. Picture: Adrian Petrosian He will next be seen in Jennifer Esposito’s directorial debut Fresh Kills, which has been playing the festival circuit at Tribeca, The Hamptons (where it won several awards), Palm Springs and Santa Barbara film festivals. And also in the upcoming sex trafficking, baseball-themed thriller, Undefiled, which opens in US theatres on February 4.