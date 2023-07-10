Cape Town Catholic leader named as new cardinal

Messages of support have been pouring in after Cape Town-based Catholic priest Archbishop Stephen Brislin was named a cardinal-elect of the Church. The position of cardinal in the Catholic Church is regarded as important as they serve as advisers to the pontiff on matters of teaching and administration, including finances.

They also elect the next pontiff. On Sunday, Pope Francis announced the names of 21 church leaders, including three from Africa, who will be formally installed as cardinals at the Vatican on September 30. He becomes the third Catholic Church cardinal from South Africa after Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier, who was appointed in 2001, and Cardinal Owen McCann in 1965.

Anglican Church Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said Brislin deserved the appointment. “On behalf of the Anglican Diocese of Cape Town, the Anglican Church of Southern Africa and on my own and my wife, Lungi’s behalf, our warmest congratulations go to Archbishop Stephen Brislin on being named a cardinal-elect of the Catholic Church. “I have been privileged to work with Cardinal-elect Brislin, who is my counterpart in Cape Town, and am thrilled at this well-deserved appointment. The Catholic Archdiocese of Cape Town and the Catholic Church in South Africa is also to be congratulated on producing yet another cardinal of the Church,” said Makgoba.

The ANC in the Western Cape also applauded Brislin on his new appointment. “We welcome with great joy and gratitude the announcement of the appointment of Archbishop Brislin as a cardinal. The cardinal-elect worked with especially those on the margins of society and the poorest of the poor,” said ANC provincial chairperson Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu. He said the contribution of the Catholic Church to communities was “colossal”. “Many of us have children who attend Catholic schools, visited Catholic hospitals and clinics and daily meals from Catholic-run community kitchens. During apartheid the Catholic Church played an immeasurable role in the fight for liberation,” said Tyhalisisu.