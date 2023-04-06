Cape Town considers permanent desalination to deal with water concerns

An independent advisory panel has been established to advise the City of Cape Town on permanent desalination plants as the El Niño climate system returns. The panel consists of 12 well-recognised professionals including scientists, engineers, public health and social science practitioners with extensive experience in the implementation of seawater desalination plants and associated processes nationally and internationally.

The City established the panel on March 1 and it will be in place until June 30 next year. The experts will review all the documentation, including the feasibility studies, project work plans and reports, associated with the implementation of desalination and consider stakeholder/public comments on these efforts. Desalination is the process of removing salt and minerals from seawater to produce clean, usable and drinkable water. The desalination process uses membranes with microscopic holes, which are an excellent barrier against impurities, such as bacteria and organics, that are sometimes present in seawater. Chlorine is also added to kill any bacteria that might be present in drinking water. According to a release issued by the City the water would be tested according to the national drinking-water quality standard (SANS 241) throughout the desalination process to ensure it was safe to drink. “The City learnt valuable lessons from its two temporary desalination plants that were decommissioned when their contracts ended, which will be used on its journey to consider permanent desalination. Permanent desalination is one of the proposed actions outlined in our Water Strategy to help build Cape Town’s future water supply.”

In February Weekend Argus reported after a long hiatus, the El Niño climate system was returning. This system could bring record heat – and possibly drought – to the Western Cape from the second half of this year. While Cape Town never actually reached Day Zero five years ago, brought on by a three-year record drought, it raised serious water security questions. Back in February Climate change and energy expert Nick Hedley said regions that are already prone to drought, including Cape Town, need to have solid drought preparation plans in place. Desalination is one of those plans that the City is putting into place. Councillor Zahid Badroodien, the City’s Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation, said the City has been investing into their New Water Programme so it can build its water resilience to navigate unpredictable climate change effects.