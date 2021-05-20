Cape Town DA councillor released on R10 000 bail

Cape Town - A Table View DA councillor who appeared in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on charges of fraud and money laundering was released on on R10 000 bail.

Nora Grose’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 21.

According to the Hawks, Grose allegedly facilitated the siphoning of Covid-19 relief funds from the City.

An amount of R170 000 was channelled to an Atlantis based organisation called the South African Religious Civic Organisation (SARCO)

The money was in turn channelled to a church in Table View with links to some city officials, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said.

Grose also allegedly facilitated the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funding along with SARCO chairperson Reuben Swartz.

The funds were allegedly used for personal gain.

Hani said Grose handed herself to the Hawks Serious Investigation team prior to her court appearance on Thursday.

Swartz was arrested in December on similar charges and released on R10 000 bail and was expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Court on 21 May 2021.

The GOOD Party welcomed the arrest of Grose and felt vindicated.

"When the party raised the alarm about a money laundering scheme involving the use of humanitarian funds for DA party purposes, the City immediately took to social media to tweet a series of categorical denials.

"The denials were lies," GOOD Secretary, Brett Herron said.

The party called on the DA-led provincial government to "reign in the looters in its party ranks" and take urgent steps to stop the further misappropriation of public funds.

The ANC called on Grose to step down immediately.

ANC Caucus spokesperson in the City Fiona Abrahams also urged the Hawks to widen its investigation to include other funds, such as the Mayor's Relief Fund

Weekend Argus