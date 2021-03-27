Cape Town eco-warrior makes top 100 African leaders list

Cape Town - She’s an eco-warrior at only 18 and now she’s being acknowledged for the work she is doing. Zoë Prinsloo made the Top 100 Young African Conservation Leaders list, an initiative to recognise the contribution of African youth in addressing environmental challenges and equip them with skills to increase their impact. The four partners involved, African Wildlife Foundation (AWF), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), African Alliance of Young Men's Christian Association (AAYMCA) and the World Organisation of the Scouts Movement, received 565 nominations from 425 youth organisations and networks which underwent a rigorous judging and verification process. Prinsloo, who is a self-proclaimed environmental activist and founder of Save a Fishie (environmental organisation), said she was incredibly proud and humbled by the award. Zoë Prinsloo is a self-proclaimed environmental activist and founder of Save a Fishie. Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA) “To be among such an amazing group of like-minded people all across Africa is incredible. In life and in my activism I do not do anything to be recognised but I do strive to be worthy of recognition,” she said.

“My main focus is beach clean-ups. I want to clear the beach of as much litter, including micro plastics, before the tide takes it out again into the ocean. I know it is not my litter but it is my planet. I am also passionate about educating and hopefully inspiring the youth to do their best to help and do what they can to help. Every little bit helps. Every piece of plastic matters. Every choice or change we make can make a difference.

“Other than my usual clean-ups, I am currently busy with a schools beach clean-up programme. I invite schools to join clean-ups and then educate the pupils on various aspects of pollution, including what they can do at their homes and schools to help. This project is with the amazing support of the Cape Town Environmental Education Trust (CTEET),” she said.

She said the environment plays an important role on planet Earth.

“It is our home. If we don't have our environment, our earth, we have nothing. I want my kids and their kids to be able to go to the beach, look out and see seals or dolphins swimming. I want them to be able to snorkel and see a turtle and fish swimming freely. I don't want them to have to experience this in books or a museum. We must protect our planet for future generations.

“I must also thank every single person who has helped and guided me to where I am today. My family, my friends, my school and principal, all the members of the public who attended and help me at clean-ups, my mentors and of course Girl Guides, who got me started on my eco journey. Each and every one of them played a vital part in where I am today,” she added.

Her mother Tanya said: “I am beyond proud of everything she has achieved in her 18 years. She makes me proud every day and I am often in ‘awe’ of her passion and not afraid to give anyone who litters a piece of her mind. She is my best friend and I simply cannot be prouder even if I tried.”

Weekend Argus