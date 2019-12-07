At about 12.30pm the City’s Fire and Rescue Services responded to the slopes above Lower Kloof Road, Camps Bay.
Spokesperson Jermain Carelse said five firefighting units were dispatched to contain the fire, along with a helicopter. However, the helicopter was cancelled as the fire was contained by 6.30pm, with one fire engine remaining on the scene.
“The fire has been contained, but it will take a considerable time to ensure that the area is completely safe. At present, no properties are in danger,” said Carelse.
All roads were reopened by 6pm.