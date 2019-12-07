Cape Town emergency services kept busy as fire season sets in









The City’s Fire and Rescue Services responded to mountain slopes alight yesterady. The fire has been contained. Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The wind and warm-weather conditions sparked a few fires around the city this week. On Friday, Cape Town’s fire services, Table Mountain National Park and Working on Fire responded to the first mountain fire for the season. At about 12.30pm the City’s Fire and Rescue Services responded to the slopes above Lower Kloof Road, Camps Bay. Spokesperson Jermain Carelse said five firefighting units were dispatched to contain the fire, along with a helicopter. However, the helicopter was cancelled as the fire was contained by 6.30pm, with one fire engine remaining on the scene. “The fire has been contained, but it will take a considerable time to ensure that the area is completely safe. At present, no properties are in danger,” said Carelse. All roads were reopened by 6pm.

Carelse added that all 119 seasonal firefighters had completed their training, and would be working from today. They would be placed in the city’s four districts.

Earlier this week, the Fire and Rescue Services battled a fire in Leonsdale. “Despite a strong south-easterly wind, firefighters contained the blaze,” said Carelse.

Informal structures and a vehicle were alight. Seven firefighting units were dispatched, and 25 firefighters were at the scene.

In February, there was a large vegetation fire on the slopes of Table Mountain, near Tafelberg Road. Water-bombing by helicopter was carried out amid a strong south-easterly wind.

The flames could be seen from as far as the Foreshore.

That was fives days after a fire broke out on the other side of the mountain. In that incident, firefighters worked all night to contain the blaze.

Fire services were also alerted to two bodies alight at the Philippi train station this week.

According to a source, the two men were attacked after being accused of theft.

“At about 3.42pm, fire services responded. A fire engine from Gugulethu and a rescue vehicle from Ottery were dispatched. One body had to be cooled down.

“While working on it, we were alerted to a second body on the other side if the rail line,” said Carelse.

