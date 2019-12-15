This year, once again, hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to descend on the city over the next few weeks, to enjoy the charm of Cape Town and the entertainment and hospitality offered by its hotels, catering establishments and residents.
The influx the city is preparing for translates into an economic boom.
“The impressive increase in tourists from some of our key source markets shows that by implementing successful strategies we can increase the number of tourists to our city and the benefits for our residents,” said mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management, James Vos.
According to ForwardKeys, an online site that monitors global tourism trends, Cape Town is set to receive almost 50000 travellers from the UK alone over the December 2019 to March 2020 period, an increase of 30% from the same period last year.