Police and traffic officials are on high alert as revellers prepare to ring in the new year at various party strips and thousands flock to City beaches. Nationally, the death toll on the country’s roads stands at 800.

In the Western Cape, strict measures have been put in place to counter the spike in road fatalities in comparison to the same period last year.

Provincial Transport spokesperson, Siphesihle Dube says up until December 25, there were 140 deaths on Western Cape roads compared to 125 for the same period in 2017.

Chief Director for the Department of Transport and Public Works Kenny Africa warned they would focus on curbing drinking and driving as part of the #BoozeFreeRoads campaign. “Random Breath Testing (RBT) operations will see motorists stopped and tested at any time of the day, anywhere. If a driver is found to be over the legal limit, the person will be tested at the roadside by our Mobile Alcohol Evidentiary Unit. Evidence collected at the scene can be used in criminal prosecutions.”

Africa said more than 600 pedestrians were killed on Western Cape roads over the festive period every year. More than 60% of those tested were under the influence of alcohol when they were killed. Most deaths occurred on weekend nights, he said.

“The simple fact is that alcohol and roads don’t mix. Whether you are driving, walking, or riding a motorbike or bicycle, don’t drink. Even small amounts of alcohol can impair your ability to make decisions, operate a vehicle or walk safely near traffic. If you have friends or family who still drive or walk under the influence, speak to them before someone gets killed or injured. Be a model of responsible behaviour for other road users to follow,” said Africa.

Drunk-driving and drinking on public beaches are two of the key areas the City of Cape Town will focus on.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said while the City would only have a final tally on traffic violations after the festive season, preliminary results had left much to be desired.

“We have had 260 drunk-driving arrests at various roadblocks, 7235 traffic-related offences and 1313 by-law offences. From December 1 to December 20, officers confiscated 4458 bottles of alcohol from beaches and other public areas,” said Badroodien.

The City warned that it would take a zero-tolerance approach against lawbreakers.

The City would deploy its full complement of enforcement and rescue services staff, along with personnel from other relevant departments to ensure public safety. The deployment is in line with the City’s festive season operational plan and covers a number of contingencies, from crime prevention to traffic management, beach safety and even cleaning services.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day they would focus on the various central business districts and suburbs where bars, pubs and clubs are situated that were likely to attract large crowds. “Police will be out in full force in the CBD, particularly Long Street, which is often the scene of unruly behaviour.”

Furthermore, roads leading to the coast and the main coastal thoroughfares like Baden Powell Drive, the Main Road between Muizenberg and Fish Hoek, Victoria Road in Camps Bay and Kloof Nek Road leading to the cableway will also be monitored closely to ensure traffic flow and ease congestion as far as possible.

Smith added that much more still needed to be done to lower the aforementioned figures.

The City has deployed more than 300 lifeguards along the coastline, but continues to appeal to beachgoers to play their part as well.

“Alcohol at beaches and public areas remains a concern, as does drunk-driving. We have indicated before that alcohol is at the heart of many of our safety challenges, and thus far this festive season it is no different,” said Badroodien.

Badroodien said four people had drowned, according to the City’s records, since December 1, two of them on December 25 and 26 at a beach which had no designated swimming areas and which also had no lifeguards present.

“There have been some challenges with members of the public not adhering to the instructions of lifeguards and swimming outside of designated bathing areas. We urge the public to please adhere to City by-laws and guidelines at beaches to ensure a safe day outdoors for them and their families,” Badroodien said.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said police would be conducting patrols and searches across the City’s beaches in anticipation of scores of people converging on these public spaces as part of the holiday period.

