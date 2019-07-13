Picture: Oskars Zvejs/Pixabay/Archives

Cape Town - The search to identify a man who saved a woman by pulling her from a burning car this week is over, but he insists on his anonymity. While driving past he saw a collision involving three vehicles on Victoria Road between Camps Bay and Llandudno on Sunday night.

One burst into flames and its driver was stuck inside.

The man stopped his car and went to pull the woman out of her Ford Figo which was fast becoming an inferno.

She is recovering in hospital.

Her sister, Elmi Marais, posted an appeal on Facebook group Hout Bay Organised to find the man who saved her sibling’s life.

“I’m desperately trying to find this amazing human being so that I can give him a tight hug and maybe a Bells,” Marais wrote. “Unfortunately he drove off when the medics got there and nobody got his details.”

Fareed Hoosen, director of True Guard Security Services, was one of the first responders.

“He was very humble, and left before we could obtain his information. The man that pulled her to safety was nothing short of heroic. We, too, would like to meet him again and thank him properly for his act of heroism,” said Hoosen

Marais added: “Thank you so much for all your help and in assisting in saving her life. I’ll never have enough words to be able to thank you for saving my sis.”

Last week’s incident was one of two devastating collisions in the space of two days on the scenic stretch of road between Llandudno and Camps Bay, both resulting in burning vehicles.

The second was a head-on collision early on Tuesday morning.

Both incidents caused the coastal road to be closed to traffic.

Weekend Argus