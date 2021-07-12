Cape Town malls fear that they are next in looting sprees

CAPE TOWN: The rise in violence throughout the nation has made more malls apprehensive, with rumours of rioting and looting circulating, prompting the closure of Vangate Mall, and other shops across the province, in fear of violence and damage, to property and employees. Vangate Mall and Westgate Mall closed their doors this morning to shoppers in fear of violence and damage to property and employees.

In a statement released by Vangate Mall Centre management, it reads that as a precautionary measure, all tenants have been urged to discontinue trade with immediate effect. “Additional security and riot control are on standby, should we be affected by the unrest. In the event that we experience any threat to the building, the entrance doors (where applicable), will be closed to the public. “For now, the measures will apply to today only and the situation will be monitored on a day-to-day basis. The safety of our customers and tenants are of the utmost importance to us, and further closures will be communicated through our social media pages,” said Vangate Mall Centre management.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said that the City is working with the support of SAPS to address these threats to public safety. “We note the violence that has erupted in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in recent days, resulting in large scale looting and unrest. However, rest assured that, for the moment, Cape Town is unaffected and we are working on contingency plans to ensure that any such threats on our doorstep are addressed and defused as soon as possible, should the need arise,” said Smith Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said that Athlone police members are in the area were monitoring the situation in the case of any eventuality.

“We can confirm that no incidents of looting have been reported yet, but anyone with information about planned protests is urged to please share the information with Crime Stop on 08600 1011,” said Swartbooi. In a Facebook post, Baby Boom has also ceased operations of their stores in the following areas Lenasia, Vereeniging Newmarket, The Glen, Forest Hill, and Richards bay.