Cape Town matric pupil killed outside school

While schools are preparing for the trial examinations, Mfuleni police are investigating a murder case after a Grade 12 learner was stabbed outside Fairdale High School on Thursday. Blue Downs police attended a complaint at the school on Hockenheim Drive in Mfuleni, and were informed that an 18-year old boy had sustained stab wounds and taken to hospital.

The incident took place at about 5pm near the school. The circumstances are under investigation. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the boy died on arrival at Delft hospital. “Upon arrival at the hospital, (the police) were informed that the victim was declared deceased on arrival. Unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. Mfuleni police have launched a manhunt in a bid to arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

Swartbooi said the motive for the attack was still unknown. Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape education department said the incident occurred outside the school. Counselling support was provided to the school, she said. “(On Thursday), a Grade 12 learner was stabbed outside the school at the end of school day on Hockenheim Drive by unknown assailants.

“The learner sadly passed away on the way to Delft Hospital. Our condolences to the family, friends and the school community,” she said. “The incident happened shortly before the start of the trial exams for which each school has a different schedule. “However, the learners may not commence writing the exams until September 12. We do this to ensure that we maximise teaching and learning time,” said Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for education MEC David Maynier.

