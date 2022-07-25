Cape town mechanical engineer heads up development at pan-African power producer to tackle energy crisis

Cape Town - With an interest in finding solutions to South Africa’s energy crisis starting from internship level, Capetonian Sharief Harris is changing the face of renewables in South Africa. From growing up in the Southern Suburbs to being the head of development at Red Rocket, a pan-African independent power producer, Harris attributed his journey to his humble beginnings.

“As a young kid growing up in Cape Town, I had big aspirations of studying at university. I attended Belgravia High and then I went on to receive a coveted bursary from Stellenbosch University to do my undergrad in mechanical engineering. Through the programme, I was exposed to a myriad of new ideas and thinking, and it’s where I first got exposed to the renewable energy industry and where I first became curious and interested in working in the energy business. “Given this passion, in 2015 I answered a job advertisement for an internship opportunity and I have never looked back. I worked hard from intern to a head of department and the rest, as they say, is history,” said Harris. While his duties consist of identifying, conceptualising and leading the development of new business opportunities for Red Rocket and facilitating expansion geographically, Harris said that his passion for the industry boils down to the need to tackle the energy challenge that leaves many disadvantaged communities in the dark.

“My role in working in the development part of the renewable sector and specifically at Red Rocket was born out of my internship with the business. I was exposed to a variety of different sectors of the business, but development itself at Red Rocket found me due to my interest in creating new opportunities and taking on new challenges constantly. Development is where change begins and is therefore at the forefront of bringing about change. “This is all because I am inspired to get up every day to do my bit towards the energy challenges we face as a country. It is this need to be part of the solution that inspires me to do what I do,” said Harris. Harnessing the power of nature, Red Rocket through one if its projects, Roggeveld Wind Farm, which straddles the borders of the Western and Northern Cape provinces, is said to generate about 613 GWH per year, in hopes of being able to meet the needs of about 49 200 households. Red Rocket CEO Matteo Brambilla said the organisation prides itself on people like Harris.

“We attract rocketeers who are dreamers. We are an organisation for dreamers. People who want to change the world and believe that they can. Our culture is unique and undeniable. We are ride or die and the sky’s the limit in terms of where we can go and who we want to be. “As for Sharief, he is a likeable guy, and underneath his quiet nature is a seasoned energy expert. It’s often a gut feeling – as a young intern, he impressed from day one, demonstrating diligence and passion for what we do from the start,” said Brambilla. Speaking on what aspiring rocketeers can do to achieve their dreams, Harris said that having a sense of perseverance is fundamental in the energy industry.

