Cape Town - To many, he was a Hip Hop star, a hitmaker and timeless musician, but to Sandré Van Dyk, Kiernan AKA Forbes will always be the quiet and well-behaved little boy in her sub A class at Holy Cross in Bellville in 1994. Van Dyk met the six-year-old AKA in January 1994, and beams with joy as she remembers him. She said she remembers when the school performed “Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, in which her class was to be dressed as various colours of the multi coloured coat.

“I remember how I bought the different colour fabrics and sent the class home with them so the parents could make their costumes. Kiernan was dressed in light blue. I remember how he used to live with his grandmother in Mitchells Plain, and would always share how he cannot wait to cycle with his father on weekends” she said. AKA’s earliest performance as one of the colours in Joseph’s dream coat. Picture: SUPPLIED Van Dyk said that she never imagined that AKA would be the superstar that he was and marvelled at how he transitioned from a small framed, quiet little boy to a larger than life personality. She said AKA loved to play soccer and was part of the school soccer team. “This got me thinking, as a teacher you could be teaching the next president of the country. Never in my wildest imagination did I ever think that Kiernan would be a hip-hop star who is largely celebrated around the world,” she said.

Sandré Van Dyk, AKA’s Grade 1 teacher pictured with AKA in third row, in 1994 class photo. Picture: SUPPLIED Van Dyk said she never knew about the stardom of AKA until last year, when the news of the death of his then fiancé, Anele Tembe did the rounds. She said she wished she could have had a moment before he died to meet him and ask if she remembered him. “I guess that’s the thing with death right? You are always filled with regret when someone dies and you wonder what could’ve been. I always wonder if he would have remembered me, what he would say if he saw me?” she said. When Van Dyk heard the news of AKA she could not believe it. She said she instantly shared an online article and sent it to the school principal, the morning after his death.

“I was flabbergasted and could not believe it. I was also surprised to know that the little boy that I taught to read and write was now not only a national icon but a global superstar,” she said. Van Dyk said before the passing of AKA she did not know any of his songs, but has now listened to many of his songs and “Fela in Versace” is her favourite. “I am now a huge fan of his music. I am a rock fan, but Kieran’s music has made me enjoy his genre. I really would have loved to attend his funeral, given the opportunity,” she said.

Leigh-Ann Mouton, the principal, said that she wishes to express condolences to the family on behalf of AKA’s old school. AKA pictured in the 1994 u7 soccer team at Holy cross. Picture: SUPPLIED “Holy Cross was saddened to hear of Kiernan Forbes’ passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who loved him. This is a great loss to the South African music industry. He was a great inspiration to our youth exemplifying the power of believing in your dreams. His legacy will live on in all, as the impact he has had on many illustrates the good that remains in the world,” she said. Ashley Potts Mitchells Plain ward councillor extended his heartfelt condolences to the family. He acknowledged the positive contribution he made to artistry and music.

Humble beginnings in Mitchells plain playground near his grandmothers home, where AKA used to play. Picture: LEON LESTRADE Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also extended his condolences to fans, friends and family of AKA and called AKA one of Cape Town’s sons. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I trust that the South African Police Service will ensure that the perpetrators are caught quickly,” he said. Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating two counts of murder following the murder of AKA and his friend, chef Tibz Motsoane. The two were fatally wounded on Florida Road in Morningside, Durban just after 10pm last Friday.