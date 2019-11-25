Cape Town pharmacy student wins top SA award









Erin Watt and her mother Alison. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - An Edgemead resident is top of the class. Erin Watt won the Brian Seymour Award, which acknowledged her as South Africa’s top pharmacy student at Durban Country Club recently. Seymour, 23, was the youngest member to have been elected to hold office on the SA Pharmacy Board and was passionate about taking the pharmacy profession forward. Watt’s victory was based on her academic excellence, leadership qualities and a keen interest in, and enthusiasm for the pharmacy profession. This award is the most prestigious for a pharmacy student in South Africa and was launched in 1967 by the Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa KwaZulu-Natal Coast Branch. She said: “It is always nice to get some kind of acknowledgement. I feel honoured and humbled to have won this award.

“I have always worked hard academically, been involved in leadership positions and outreach work.

“I never expected or set out to achieve this award. In fact, I only heard about it once I was nominated.”

“It is a combination of myself, my mother, my father, my boyfriend and the UWC School of Pharmacy staff, as well as my faith. They all helped me in one way or another,” she said.

During her days at high school, she received the Simon Hughes Memorial Award for making a difference at Edgemead High School and was the president of Interact Outreach Committee.

Watt also participated in various cultural and sporting activities.

She was always among the top pupils in her class and matriculated with an A aggregate. This continue at tertiary level where she received an A aggregate in each year of her studies at UWC.

“Interacting with people and helping them change their lifestyle or manage their medication better. I also enjoy learning about new developments in medicine.

“I have always loved the sciences and helping others. I feel pharmacy combines both,” said Watt, who added that she looks up to her mother Alison.

“As my father Jerry is a musician, he travels extensively and is away for long periods of time, she has kept the home fires burning. She deals with many difficult situations and always puts family first.

“When there is a problem she thinks logically and can always find the best solution for everyone.

“She has taught me to always stand by my principles, to believe in myself and that I can do anything I set my mind to.”

Her mother said: “Erin is a friendly, determined, diligent, well-disciplined and focused person.

“She shows compassion towards the underdog and treats everyone with the same amount of respect. She has a keen sense of humour and enjoys a good laugh.

“She is much loved and respected by those that associate with her. She is very studious, an excellent leader, involved in outreach and has a good balance in her life.

“I am very proud of her achievements. She never gives up and is a very humble person so it was lovely for her to be rewarded with this accolade.

“She didn’t set out to win any awards but winning the Brian Seymour Award is an affirmation of her hard work, commitment and compassion for others.”

Weekend Argus