Cape Town police probe double murder

Cape Town - Police are investigating cases of double murder and attempted murder after three people sitting in a car were shot at.

The incident occurred shortly after midday on Saturday in Elsies River along the corners of 28th Avenue and Halt Road.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Three people were shot, two men in their thirties were fatally injured while a female in her twenties was wounded and transported to a medical facility for treatment.”

“According to reports, the shooting occurred about 12.30. The victims were sitting inside a white VW golf when unidentified suspects shot at them.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, and no arrests yet.