Weekend ArgusNews

Cape Town police probe double murder

By Tshego Lepule Time of article published 46m ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - Police are investigating cases of double murder and attempted murder after three people sitting in a car were shot at.

The incident occurred shortly after midday on Saturday in Elsies River along the corners of 28th Avenue and Halt Road.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Three people were shot, two men in their thirties were fatally injured while a female in her twenties was wounded and transported to a medical facility for treatment.”

“According to reports, the shooting occurred about 12.30. The victims were sitting inside a white VW golf when unidentified suspects shot at them.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, and no arrests yet.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirms cases of murder and attempted murder have been registered for investigation.

Earlier today, the body of a female was found on an open field in Hanover Park.

Rwexana explained that the deceased had no visible injuries and that a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Weekend Argus

Crime and courts

Share this article: