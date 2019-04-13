Rizqah Hassiem and Tara Hall of Reddam House Durbanville were named top in the world for Mathematics and English respectively in the Cambridge International Outstanding Learner awards for their AS Levels. Pictures: Supplied

Cape Town - Two Cape Town pupils have been placed top in the world in maths and English in their AS level exams from matric last year. The Cambridge International Outstanding Learner Awards named two pupils of Reddam House Durbanville as top in the world, in one subject each.

Rizqah Hassiem is top in the world for maths, and Tara Hall for language and literature in English.

Issued by Cambridge International, these awards are in recognition of exceptional pupil achievements around the world. This is the second year in a row Reddam Durbanville has clinched the top world spot for maths.

Head Barry Nieuwoudt said the school was proud “to be up at the top of the list for the Cambridge International Outstanding Awards”.

He said they were excited by the “globally competitive education our students are receiving at Reddam House Durbanville. We congratulate our stellar students and their teachers.”

AS level is half the credit weighting of an A level, which allows South African matrics to take more subjects than the usual three for A levels.

Maths top achiever Hassiem has gone on to study actuarial sciences at Stellenbosch University.

“Doing AS level maths prepared me for university maths as we covered similar topics and concepts that government school students never did,” Hassiem said.

“It’s a big sacrifice, but focusing on where you want to be in the future will motivate you.”

Meanwhile, a Curro pupil from Mossel Bay has been accepted to study at Harvard University in the US.

Lara van Rooyen was one of the top IEB matriculants at Curro Mossel Bay, and plans to study biology or biochemistry.

Weekend Argus