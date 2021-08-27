Cape Town university students come out tops in Maths Olympiads

University of Cape Town third year BsC in Maths and computer science student Tim Schlesinger. SUPPLIED CAPE TOWN - TWO university students from the Western Cape have come up tops in the South African Tertiary Mathematics Olympiad The Olympiads aims to include a culture of mathematics, to appreciate and acknowledge the critical role of mathematics in the technological environment. To develop programmes that will contribute to the mathematical development of South Africans, to impact positively on the standard of mathematics teaching and learning and to promote research in mathematics and mathematics education.

University of Cape Town third year BsC in Maths and Computer Science student Tim Schlesinger said mathematics had been a passion and gift of his since his mother nurtured it in him from an early age. “I think God gave me a natural gift for numbers, and doing mathematics is a way for me to glorify him,” he said. He said he had done the Olympiads throughout high school and university, and the latest was just another one among the many, and he first competed after being picked up by the South African Mathematics Foundation coach from the later rounds of the UCT maths competition.

“This Olympiad went particularly well. I felt good about it on the day, and it ended up showing in the result. I was tied first with two other learners, with 18/20,” he said. Ralph McDougall, an electrical engineering student from Stellenbosch University. SUPPLIED Ralph McDougall, an electrical engineering student from Stellenbosch University, said he always enjoyed quantitative problem solving, which mathematics has helped to facilitate. “I think mathematics is also quite elegant, making it interesting to study further,” he said.