Cape Town - A Cape Town grandmother blinded by a stripper during a sexy firemen’s routine at a UK nightclub is suing The Dreamboys troupe for about R2.5 million. Merle Groenewald, 58, was on a girls’ night out with three friends at London’s Leicester Square nightspot, Rise, in December 2014 when she was injured and rushed to hospital by paramedics.

She was sitting in the front row “with her knees touching the stage” when one of four Dreamboys strippers, who were dressed as firemen, flicked his trousers towards the audience whipping her in the eyes.

The Dreamboys “are undeniably the most famous and successful male strip show in UK history”, according to their website. “If you’re celebrating a hen night, birthday party or looking for the best girls' night out in the UK, then our high-energy, fantastically fun and entertaining male strip shows are an absolute must-see ”

According to Facebook sources, Groenewald was visiting relatives in Kent in December 2014. Photographs and posts showed she has returned to the UK since the accident.

According to Groenewald’s particulars of claim for £150 000 damages lodged at the Central London County Court, she “suffered a severe blunt injury to her left eye which caused her to require surgery. She has lost useful vision in her left eye. Further, she suffered a temporary injury to her right eye.”

The temporary loss of sight in her right eye has gradually returned, according to the claim.

