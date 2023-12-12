Cape Town youth unite to clean up Blouberg beach

Cape Town - Cape Town youth have united to clean-up Blouberg beach to commemorate International Volunteer day. On December 2, the International Peace Organisation, Heavenly Culture, World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL) along with the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) carried out a clean-up of Blouberg Beach.

Children as young as nine-years-old up to adults joined in the clean-up. Young people from across Cape Town, including youngsters of Nature Connect, and Uncedo Lwethu Foundation voluntarily joined the event to create a better environment for the local community. The event was held with the theme of “Peace My City.”

A clean up was held at Blouberg beach. supplied pic This was done to align with the United Nations International Volunteer Day (IVP) on December 5, which aims to recognise the efforts of volunteers worldwide and encourage greater participation in volunteer work. Lanah Murray, School Coordinator of Nature Connect, who participated in the clean up said they were happy to be part of the event: “Just being here today and partnering up and collaborating with IPYG and HWPL, it is something that can have a lasting effect as well.

“Not only are we creating awareness but we are also instilling a sense of ownership within every person as well.” The team said the beach was often riddled with dirt and rubbish following the holidays and the summer period which caused pollution. Co-ordinator of IPYG South Africa branch, Abisola, said the event was important to educate the youth and the public of the importance of keeping our beaches clean: “Coastal erosion has become a vast reality, together with climate change and pollution, so what we are trying to do is create a cleaner environment for the people who do come to the beach to find solace.