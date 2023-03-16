Cape Town’s housing boss Malusi Booi suspended hours after police raid

Cape Town’s boss for human settlements, Malusi Booi is suspended with immediate effect, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced on Thursday afternoon. The suspension stems from a raid on Booi’s office on Wednesday when the commercial crimes unit of the SAPS seized documents, cellphones, laptops and other electronic devices.

“I have suspended Councillor Booi from his position on the Mayoral Committee. In the interim, I have appointed Alderman James Vos as Acting Mayco Member for Human Settlements,” said Hill-Lewis. Weekend Argus previously reported that SAPS’ operation comes amid ongoing investigations into allegations of fraud worth millions of rands regarding housing tenders. Weekend Argus reliably learnt that the investigation relates to low cost housing tenders that were issued between 2017 and early 2023.

More on this Police seize laptops, documents in City of Cape Town Human Settlements office raid

Police Spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the raid at the City offices and said it was part of an investigation into fraud and corruption. "Detectives attached to the Commercial Crime Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at an office at the Civic Centre, Cape Town where electronic equipment and documents were confiscated," said Traut. Insiders claimed that five other offices were also raided.

"Booi was taken by surprise and was upset that he had not been pre-warned," alleged one insider while another claimed that a senior official asked the police to postpone the raid until Thursday morning. Attempts to reach Booi on his cellphone were not successful. In 2020 crime activist Hanif Loonat opened a case against The Construction Company for alleged irregular or fraudulent transactions, worth millions of rands with the City of Cape Town.

It was not clear whether the latest raid was connected to the investigation. But directors of the company and two City officials have appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on fraud charges. They are scheduled to appear again on April 14.