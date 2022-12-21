Cape Town’s Societi Bistro to shut its doors

Cape Town - After facing a slew of sexual harassment allegations, Societi Bistro, a once-cherished restaurant in the heart of Cape Town, is facing closure. An investigation by the Weekend Argus earlier this year revealed how former waiters and patrons reportedly fell victim to “hugely embarrassing” workplace abuse.

Story continues below Advertisement

A handful of men told the paper they had been sexually harassed, groomed, manipulated or assaulted by upmarket male patrons and the man at the helm of the well-known restaurant in Orange Street, Peter Weetman. Six months after the allegations surfaced, the establishment, which has been operational for nearly 19 years, stated that it would no longer be operating as a sit-down eatery. In a statement, the restaurant’s management said its last “trading day” will be on March 25, next year.

It also mentions that its meals will now only be sold through take-outs, at its café filial, Café Societi. “We will be moving our kitchen to a commercial space at the end of March 2023,” read the statement. “In addition to preparing all the meals for the Café Societi stores, The Societi Kitchen will also be opening an events catering division, in partnership with Café Societi.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our last trading day will be on Saturday, March 25, 2023. But don't worry, you'll still be able to enjoy many of our wonderful dishes as ready meals at your local Café Societi!” It added: “We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter and we thank you for your continued support.” When Weekend Argus contacted Weetman for comment, he said: “Please refer to our statement… everything is in the statement.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Weetman previously acknowledged that the policies it had in place when the scandal surfaced were not adequate but added that it would be addressed. The restaurateur denied groping waiters and said he would send the alleged victims for counselling if they requested this. “I deny groping the waiters myself, and I don’t encourage patrons to come to my restaurant and randomly start groping my employees. That’s just not who I am,” he said.

A former female employee told Weekend Argus the work culture was “toxic” and that Weetman was “misogynistic”. “He would ask us to do his f*****g laundry,” she said. “If we refused to do his laundry, he would slap us with warnings.”

She further alleged that she was summoned to fix Weetman’s tumble dryer. “That’s not part of my job description,” she said, adding that the work environment was “awful”. Shortly after the article appeared, Weetman stepped down, citing “ill health”. It also paved the way for a picket to occur outside the restaurant.

Over the last two years a number of establishments in the hospitality sector have had to close their doors due to Covid-related restrictions and, of late, the challenges load shedding presents for many owners. The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa’s (Fedhasa) Western Cape chairperson Lee-Anne Singer, said load shedding remained their biggest challenge. “This (holiday) season has the potential to be one of the busiest yet. However, the operational and commercial impact of our current energy crisis will be hugely negative.