Cape Town's urban mobility proposal sparks outrage on accessibility and safety

The City of Cape Town’s latest urban mobility proposals to turn several roads within the CBD into pedestrian walkways has outraged l some who are concerned about access for delivery vehicles and e-hailing services. While the plan is still in draft form, it proposes a major shift towards a "more pedestrian- and public transport-friendly city centre".

The draft CBD Mobility and Access Plan (CBDMAP) doesn’t call for immediate car bans, but it does outline a framework for redesigning the CBD to give more space to people walking, cycling, and using public transport, while limiting car dominance in some areas. “This is about building a CBD that works better for more people,” said Rob Quintas, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility. “It’s about rethinking how we use our limited space and making sure streets are inclusive, accessible and vibrant.”

Quintas said the draft plan divides the CBD into five street types — including Transit Streets like Adderley and Darling, which prioritise public transport, and Walking and Cycling Streets, such as St George’s Mall and Old Marine Drive, which are envisioned as pedestrian-only zones. He also emphasised that the City is not pushing private cars out completely. “We’re not banning vehicles — we’re managing them differently in different contexts. The plan aims to transform the city centre into a more pedestrian-friendly environment. Some streets will still allow low-speed traffic and delivery access, while others will encourage walking and create safer public spaces.”

The City, he said, is drawing on local and international urban design case studies that show the social and economic value of prioritising walkability and public life. “Cities across the world are embracing people-centred mobility. These environments tend to attract investment, grow local businesses, and improve safety through passive surveillance — more eyes on the street.” But locals aren’t sold just yet.

Sandra Dickson, founder of civic activist group Stop COCT, said the idea in general will favour those walking and of course tourists, but pointed out the effects on businesses. “Businesses in the area may suffer from being less accessible due to no cars having access to their businesses. “If enough attention is given to provide mass parking on the outskirts, it may help.”

She said currently the inner City of Cape Town has mostly businesses and limited residential areas. “So overall, visitors and tourists will have the most benefits of these plans.” Mayco member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas. A businessman, who chose to speak anonymously due to fear of being victimised, described the plan as “utter madness”.

“The traffic in and out of the city is already a nightmare, unless they conduct and publish a road traffic impact study there is no way I will support this. “Why are we spending much needed money on a World Economic Forum (WEF) programme in our city, when we did not vote for these people? “Also, can you imagine walking through the City Centre with a laptop or a handbag - I don’t know when last the City officials walked the streets that openly, its not safe as it was.”

He urged the City to halt expenditure immediately and use the money to invest in the citizens, especially the unemployed and less fortunate. “Blowing billions on this does nothing to help the poor people, restaurants in the City will take a hammering as no-one is gonna drive then get a bus and then walk at night, it won't happen, it's utter madness!” E-hailing service Uber SA, said they are choosing to reserve comments at this stage.

Quintas acknowledged these concerns but said the plan does take delivery vehicles, minibus taxis, and e-hailing services into account. “Transit Streets and Activity Streets will still accommodate essential vehicle movement,” he said, adding that drop-off zones, loading areas and bypass routes are all part of the proposal. However, no full economic impact assessments have been done yet.

“The planning approach has been values-driven,” said Quintas. “We are planning for the changes we want to see — greener, more connected, safer streets. That’s how we grow a modern, inclusive city.” The City is urging residents, business owners, public transport operators, and civil society to provide feedback.

Public participation is open until 11 May 2025, with two remaining online info sessions on 24 April and 7 May. “This is not a final plan,” Quintas added. “It’s a proposal — and we want Capetonians to shape it with us.” [email protected]